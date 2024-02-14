One person killed in wrong-way crash on I-70

FALLOWFIELD TOWNHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 in Washington County.

According to the Washington County coroner, a vehicle was driving eastbound of the westbound lanes just before midnight Tuesday when it crashed into a tractor trailer.

The crash happened in Twilight, Washington County - which is between Speers and Fallowfield Township.

The vehicle then burst into flames.

The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

