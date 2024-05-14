Pittsburgh’s ‘Sudden Little Thrills’ music fest canceled by producers

PITTSBURGH — A new music fest that was set to take place in Pittsburgh this year has been canceled.

The “Sudden Little Thrills” music fest scheduled for Sept. 7 and 8 at Hazelwood Green will not take place.

“We were excited to bring a new world-class music festival to Pittsburgh, however, due to circumstances beyond our control, the Sudden Little Thrills Festival will not take place in 2024. Tickets purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets will be automatically refunded in as little at 30 days to the original method of payment,” the producers posted to Facebook.

The Killers and Sza were scheduled to headline the festival, from the producers of Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo.

