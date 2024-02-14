Local

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $10k sold in Pennsylvania

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Mega Millions (youngvet/Getty Images)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Two Pennsylvania residents who bought tickets for Tuesday’s Mega Million drawing won large prizes!

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 1-3-19-25-58 and the Megaball was 20. The multiplier was 3X.

No one took home the $425 million jackpot, but according to the Pennsylvania Lottery players in the state matched four of the five white balls and the Megaball, winning $10,000 each.

The next jackpot is estimated to be worth $457 million.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • One person killed in wrong-way crash on I-70
  • ‘Code Blue’ declared for Wednesday night through weekend in Allegheny County, Pittsburgh
  • ‘Code Blue’ declared for Wednesday night through weekend in Allegheny County, Pittsburgh
  • VIDEO: Man accused of pointing gun at Amazon delivery driver appears in court
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read