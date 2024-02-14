2 Mega Millions tickets worth $10k sold in Pennsylvania

Two Pennsylvania residents who bought tickets for Tuesday’s Mega Million drawing won large prizes!

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 1-3-19-25-58 and the Megaball was 20. The multiplier was 3X.

No one took home the $425 million jackpot, but according to the Pennsylvania Lottery players in the state matched four of the five white balls and the Megaball, winning $10,000 each.

The next jackpot is estimated to be worth $457 million.

