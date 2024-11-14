2 men arrested for deadly shooting in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Two men are facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting in New Castle last month.

The New Castle Police Department said Jason Jones, Jr. and Louis Brewer are charged with homicide, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the shooting death of Terry Bodine Micco on Oct. 18.

“The arrests were brought to fruition by the tenacious and cooperative work of the New Castle and Lawrence County District Attorney Criminal Investigators, which are now merged into one unit,” police said in a Facebook post. “This is another example of the dedication to our community that occurs 24 hours/7 days a week by all our local law enforcement agencies.”

The post also thanked the Sharon Police Department, saying the arrests would not have been brought about so quickly if not for their help.

