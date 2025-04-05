Woman arrives to hospital with stab wounds, police investigating

PITTSBURGH — A woman is in critical condition after being brought to a Pittsburgh hospital with stab wounds Sunday morning.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, around 5:15am Penn Hills Police requested assistance from ACPD for a woman stabbed in the chest. The woman was dropped off at a hospital by private means.

Hospital staff notified law enforcement that a stabbing victim was in their care.

Police say that the time and place of the stabbing is unknown.

ACPD Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

