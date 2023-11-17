2 men charged after shots fired incident, pedestrian hit by car in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — Two men are facing charges in connection with multiple incidents in Turtle Creek Thursday.

According to Allegheny County police, dispatch was notified of a shots fired incident and a pedestrian hit by a car along Penn Avenue in Turtle Creek at 8:04 p.m.

Detectives at the scene found that an altercation happened outside a business in the 100 block of Penn Ave.

>>> Turtle Creek incident that injured man under investigation by Allegheny County detectives

Tyvon Stevenson, 25, was seen on surveillance punching Rattandeep Virk, 53, in the face. The fight continued into the parking lot where Stevenson pulled out a handgun from his waist and pointed it at Virk.

No shots were fired and Stevenson was seen leaving the plaza.

As Virk waited for emergency crews to arrive at the scene, he got into his car and drove along Penn Avenue. He encountered Stevenson again and hit him multiple times with his car in the 800 block of Penn Avenue, police said.

According to police, after being hit, Stevenson fired multiple shots from a handgun toward the car. No one was hit by gunfire.

Stevenson was taken to a local hospital and was treated for a lower leg injury. He was last listed in stable condition.

Stevenson is facing simple assault charges from the initial incident.

Virk was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges, aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, stalking and harassment. He’s currently in the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group