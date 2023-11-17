West Mifflin school board member accused of leaking football team’s game plan refuses to resign

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A West Mifflin Area School Board member accused of leaking the football team’s game plan to an opposing team rejected calls for resignation.

Board member Mark Yuhas apologized to members of the football team at Thursday night’s meeting.

Thursday’s board meeting got heated on several occasions. Many in the crowd called for his resignation.

“He needs to be removed from the board and they need to do it tonight. If not, the solicitor needs to go to the courts and have them remove him,” community member Diane Stanesic said.

“This was their opportunity to go forward in the playoffs but you ruined it for them. I hope you can sleep at night know that,” one woman said.

The captain of the football team also spoke. He called it a betrayal.

When the school board called for his resignation, Yuhas simply responded, “No.”

“All I said to him was, ‘I hope they run Wildcat up your ass on Friday,’” Yuhas said of the allegations. “These young men down here, I apologize. I truly do.”

Ultimately, the board voted to censure Yuhas. They can’t remove him from office. The censure does mean that Yuhas won’t be allowed on certain committees, on school grounds during school hours or at sporting events.

Yuhas’ son spoke on his behalf saying the family has received “threats.”

He is up for re-election in two years.

