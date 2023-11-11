2 people injured after car rolls onto its roof in Aspinwall

ASPINWALL, Pa. — Two people were injured after a car rolled onto its roof in Aspinwall.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the intersection of Freeport Road and Brilliant Avenue at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say two people were taken to a hospital from the scene.

Witnesses say there were two people inside the car but they were able to get out on their own.

Crews were able to remove the vehicle in around 45 minutes.

