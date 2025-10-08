2 people taken to hospitals after PRT buses involved in crash in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh Regional Transport buses were involved in a crash in Squirrel Hill on Wednesday.

A PRT spokesperson says a 61D-Murray Short heading outbound on Murray Avenue had its left mirror knocked off by a 61C-McKeesport-Homestead heading inbound at 11:45 a.m.

While there were no injuries on the 61D, two men on the 61C had minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

The spokesperson says the scene had cleared by 12:30 p.m.

