2 Downtown Pittsburgh convenience store employees accused of committing food stamp fraud

PITTSBURGH — Two Downtown Pittsburgh convenience store employees were charged Tuesday in federal court with food stamp fraud, stemming from an alleged scheme to exchange Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for cash.

The charges are part of the Department of Justice’s 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown.

The DOJ announced the criminal charges against Abdou Jallow, 55, and Alicia Mastrantoni, 39, both of Pittsburgh.

The defendants allegedly exchanged more than $550,000 in SNAP benefits for cash, which allowed some beneficiary recipients to purchase illegal controlled substances.

Jallow, the store’s manager, and Mastrantoni, an employee, allegedly facilitated these exchanges for various store customers. Many of these customers reportedly used the cash to purchase illegal controlled substances.

Jallow and Mastrantoni attempted to conceal these transactions by using fraudulent universal product codes on the store’s cash register, the DOJ says.

The store was identified as being involved in fraud due to SNAP benefit transactions that were significantly high in both volume and dollar amount.

“Giving customers cash for their SNAP benefits is against the law and violates the clear rules and regulations of a program designed to provide nutritional assistance to families in need,” U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti said. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute individuals who attempt to take advantage of both recipients and taxpayers by compromising the integrity of important public health programs and illegally trafficking SNAP and other government benefits.”

The charges are part of a nationwide law enforcement action that has resulted in charges against 455 defendants, according to the DOJ.

This figure includes 90 doctors and other licensed medical professionals for their alleged participation in health care fraud and opioid abuse schemes involving over $6.5 billion in false claims and significant patient harm.

The operation spans 56 federal districts and 45 U.S. states and territories, with 50 state Medicaid Fraud Control Units participating.

“Exploiting a vital nutrition program for personal profit and to fuel drug abuse is a betrayal of the communities these benefits are intended to support,” said Nathan Abel, acting special agent in charge of HSI Philadelphia. “The charges announced today demonstrate the commitment of HSI Philadelphia and our law enforcement partners to aggressively pursue those who defraud the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and threaten public safety. We will continue to trace illicit funds, safeguard taxpayer resources and hold accountable anyone who seeks to exploit vulnerable families for personal gain.”

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania collaborated with the Department’s Health Care Fraud Unit of the Fraud Division, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, Homeland Security Investigations and the Pennsylvania State Police Organized Crime Unit West to investigate and prosecute the case filed during the takedown.

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