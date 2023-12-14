2 teen girls testify against former West Mifflin firefighter charged with multiple sex crimes

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Two teenage girls testified against a former West Mifflin firefighter charged with multiple sex crimes in court on Thursday.

The judge asked Channel 11 to leave the courtroom when the teenage girls testified, but when we were leaving, we walked out with the girls and their families.

>> West Mifflin firefighter charged with multiple sex crimes against 2 teen girls

One of the girls’ mothers told Channel 11′s Alyssa Raymond that she was proud of her daughter.

Christopher George Barker, 20, stayed quiet as he got in the car to head back to the Allegheny County Jail.

A judge decided to push the case against him to the next level after Thursday’s preliminary hearing.

The public defender’s request to change Barker’s $100,000 bond was denied.

Barker was removed from the West Mifflin No. 2 Duquesne Annex Volunteer Fire Company when the charges came to light.

He’s since been removed from the department.

Barker is accused of sending a 15-year-old and 14-year-old inappropriate pictures that he allegedly took in a bathroom at the fire station.

According to the criminal complaint, he also showed up at one of the girl’s homes and forced her to perform a sex act.

Barker is facing 18 charges, mostly indecent assault.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 1.

