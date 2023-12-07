West Mifflin firefighter charged with multiple sex crimes against 2 teen girls

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A West Mifflin firefighter has been charged with multiple sex crimes against two teenage victims.

According to court documents, Christopher Barker, 20, is accused of communicating with and sexually assaulting two girls, ages 15 and 14.

One of the encounters allegedly took place at West Mifflin No. 2 Duquesne Annex Volunteer Fire Company, where Barker worked.

The fire company addressed the incident, saying in part:

“We understand the importance of maintaining the trust and confidence of our community, and we are committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct within our ranks.”

The fire company said Barker has been removed from the department.

