2 men charged in connection to Dravosburg school van crash that killed 15-year-old girl

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are facing charges in connection to the death of a high school cheerleader in a school van crash in September.

Samantha Kalkbrenner, 15, was killed in the crash on Sept. 20.

>> ‘Heart of her class’ Serra Catholic High School remembers student killed in crash in Dravosburg

Antoinette DelBel is combing through the details and will have the latest in a LIVE report on 11 at 11.

Court documents said Andrew Neil Voigt, 37, and William R. Soliday, 43, are charged in connection to the crash.

Voigt and Soliday are accused of racing, causing the deadly crash.

Samantha’s mother told Channel 11 they are happy the legal process has begun but they were not ready to say more tonight.

>> Channel 11 speaks to family of 15-year-old Serra Catholic cheerleader killed in school van crash

Allegheny County police said surveillance video showed the van checked each direction before heading into the intersection to make a left-hand turn from 3rd Street onto Richland Avenue.

>> Safety changes coming to Dravosburg intersection after crash that killed 15-year-old girl

When the van entered the intersection, it was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta GTI.

Additional surveillance video showed a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk passing through the intersection just after the crash.

Witnesses said both the Volkswagen and the Jeep were traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

Soliday was identified as the driver of the Jeep and Voigt was identified as the driver of the Volkswagen.

Both men worked at a business near the scene of the crash, police said.

Speeds over 100 mph were recorded inside the Volkswagen leading up to the crash.

Both Soliday and Voigt were arrested on Wednesday.

Soliday is facing multiple felony charges including third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and homicide by vehicle. Voigt is facing one felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group