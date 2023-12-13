2 people hit by vehicle on Pittsburgh’s North Side

PITTSBURGH — Two people have been hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Brighton Road and Jacksonia Street just after 4:30 p.m.

Chopper 11 is over the scene, and our Antoinette DelBel is working to learn more. WATCH for updates on Channel 11 News through 6:30 p.m.

Brighton Road is currently closed between Jacksonia Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

