2 people hit by vehicle on Pittsburgh’s North Side

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Two people have been hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Brighton Road and Jacksonia Street just after 4:30 p.m.

Chopper 11 is over the scene, and our Antoinette DelBel is working to learn more.

Brighton Road is currently closed between Jacksonia Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

