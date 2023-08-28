2023 Kickoff and Rib Festival: Schedule for entertainment and experiences

PITTSBURGH — The annual Kickoff and Rib Festival returns to Acrisure Stadium this week, and organizers have released the daily schedule of events.

The event takes place from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4. In addition to delicious ribs, the festival features football, free concerts, food and fun.

Admission to the festival grounds is free. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Fans must purchase tickets in order to enter Acrisure Stadium for the Pitt Panthers football game on Sept. 2, and must also pre-register for the Steelers 5k Run & Walk, the Steelers Youth Football clinic, Hall of Honor Museum admission, and the Cornhole Tournament benefitting The Veterans Place of Pittsburgh.

Below, you can find the full list of events for each day of the festival.

Wednesday, Aug. 30: event runs from Noon - 8 p.m.

Rides by Big Events and Games by Midgety Entertainment

The event will coincide with the Morgan Wallen Concerts at PNC Park. The event will be open for food and drinks but NO entertainment

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Steelers Pro Shop

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Hall of Honor Museum

Jim Beam “Find Your Flavors” Experience

Thursday, Aug. 31: event runs from Noon - 8 p.m.

Rides by Big Events and Games by Midgety Entertainment

The event will coincide with the Morgan Wallen Concerts at PNC Park. The event will be open for food and drinks but NO entertainment

Alex G and Always at Stage AE indoors (Ticket Needed for the Show)

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Steelers Pro Shop

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Hall of Honor Museum (Admission fee)

Jim Beam “Find Your Flavors” Experience

Friday, Sept. 1: event runs from Noon - 11 p.m.

Rides by Big Events and Games by Midgety Entertainment

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Steelers Pro Shop

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Hall of Honor Museum (Admission fee)

Noon – 9 p.m. – Pittsburgh Knights esports Gaming Zone, skills competition and talent scouting in the FedEx Great Hall

2 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Steelers Experience Elements

3 p.m. – 7 p.m. – WDVE live event broadcast with host Chad Tyson on AJR Ave

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Steely McBeam

4 p.m. – 8 p.m. – WRKK Live on site with host Rob Allen

K-Love Live on Site

Jim Beam “Find Your Flavors” Experience

Free Concerts featuring:

7:30 p.m. – Chip & The Charge Ups



9:15 p.m. – The Clarks

Saturday, Sept. 2: event runs from Noon - 11 p.m.

Rides by Big Events and Games by Midgety Entertainment

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Steelers Pro Shop

3:30 p.m. kickoff - Pitt Game vs. Wofford Terriers (Ticket needed to attend game – Festival Grounds Free)

1: 30 p.m. – 10 p.m. - Pittsburgh Knights esports Gaming Zone, skills competition and talent scouting in the FedEx Great Hall

Jim Beam “Find Your Flavors” Experience

Sunday, Sept. 3: event runs from Noon - 11 p.m.

Rides by Big Events and Games by Midgety Entertainment

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Steelers Pro Shop

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Hall of Honor Museum (Admission fee)

12 p.m. – Cornhole Tournament to Benefit Veteran’s Place

11 a.m. – Cornhole Tournament Registration in FedEx Great Hall, Qualifying Rounds on the Ford Fan Zone and Championship Round on the field

Noon – 9 p.m. – Pittsburgh Knights esports Gaming Zone, skills competition and talent scouting in the FedEx Great Hall

12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Street Party with DJ Steve Maffei Jr.

1 p.m. – 5 p.m. – WLTJ Live on Site with host Monica

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Steely McBeam

2 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Steelers Experience Elements

Jim Beam “Find Your Flavors” Experience

Free Concerts featuring:

4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Squonk Opera



7 p.m. – Squonk Opera



7:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. – Tres Lads



9:15 p.m. – The Commonheart

Monday, Sept. 4: event runs from Noon - 9 p.m.

Rides by Big Events and Games by Midgety Entertainment

7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Steely McBeam

8 a.m. – Steelers 5k Run & Walk to benefit AJR Scholarship Fund and the Chuck Noll Foundation

8 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Steelers Pro Shop

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Hall of Honor Museum (Admission fee)

Noon – 8 p.m. – Pittsburgh Knights esports Gaming Zone, skills competition and talent scouting in the FedEx Great Hall

Noon – 9 p.m. – McDonald’s Spin to Win on Art Rooney Avenue

Noon – Steelers Experience Elements

Noon – 6 p.m. – K-Love on Site

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Steely McBeam

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Steelers Youth Football Mini Camp at Acrisure Stadium

Jim Beam “Find Your Flavors” Experience

Free Concerts:

1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. – Squonk Opera



2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – The Jimmy Adler Band



4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. – Dan Bubien & The Delta Struts



5:15 p.m. – Squonk Opera



6:00 p.m. – Billy Price





©2023 Cox Media Group