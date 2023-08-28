2023 Kickoff and Rib Festival: Schedule for entertainment and experiences

PITTSBURGH — The annual Kickoff and Rib Festival returns to Acrisure Stadium this week, and organizers have released the daily schedule of events.
The event takes place from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4. In addition to delicious ribs, the festival features football, free concerts, food and fun.
Admission to the festival grounds is free. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
Fans must purchase tickets in order to enter Acrisure Stadium for the Pitt Panthers football game on Sept. 2, and must also pre-register for the Steelers 5k Run & Walk, the Steelers Youth Football clinic, Hall of Honor Museum admission, and the Cornhole Tournament benefitting The Veterans Place of Pittsburgh.
Below, you can find the full list of events for each day of the festival.
Wednesday, Aug. 30: event runs from Noon - 8 p.m.
- Rides by Big Events and Games by Midgety Entertainment
- The event will coincide with the Morgan Wallen Concerts at PNC Park. The event will be open for food and drinks but NO entertainment
- 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Steelers Pro Shop
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Hall of Honor Museum
- Jim Beam “Find Your Flavors” Experience
Thursday, Aug. 31: event runs from Noon - 8 p.m.
- Rides by Big Events and Games by Midgety Entertainment
- The event will coincide with the Morgan Wallen Concerts at PNC Park. The event will be open for food and drinks but NO entertainment
- Alex G and Always at Stage AE indoors (Ticket Needed for the Show)
- 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Steelers Pro Shop
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Hall of Honor Museum (Admission fee)
- Jim Beam “Find Your Flavors” Experience
Friday, Sept. 1: event runs from Noon - 11 p.m.
- Rides by Big Events and Games by Midgety Entertainment
- 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Steelers Pro Shop
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Hall of Honor Museum (Admission fee)
- Noon – 9 p.m. – Pittsburgh Knights esports Gaming Zone, skills competition and talent scouting in the FedEx Great Hall
- 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Steelers Experience Elements
- 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. – WDVE live event broadcast with host Chad Tyson on AJR Ave
- 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Steely McBeam
- 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. – WRKK Live on site with host Rob Allen
- K-Love Live on Site
- Jim Beam “Find Your Flavors” Experience
- Free Concerts featuring:
- 7:30 p.m. – Chip & The Charge Ups
- 9:15 p.m. – The Clarks
Saturday, Sept. 2: event runs from Noon - 11 p.m.
- Rides by Big Events and Games by Midgety Entertainment
- 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Steelers Pro Shop
- 3:30 p.m. kickoff - Pitt Game vs. Wofford Terriers (Ticket needed to attend game – Festival Grounds Free)
- 1: 30 p.m. – 10 p.m. - Pittsburgh Knights esports Gaming Zone, skills competition and talent scouting in the FedEx Great Hall
- Jim Beam “Find Your Flavors” Experience
Sunday, Sept. 3: event runs from Noon - 11 p.m.
- Rides by Big Events and Games by Midgety Entertainment
- 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Steelers Pro Shop
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Hall of Honor Museum (Admission fee)
- 12 p.m. – Cornhole Tournament to Benefit Veteran’s Place
- 11 a.m. – Cornhole Tournament Registration in FedEx Great Hall, Qualifying Rounds on the Ford Fan Zone and Championship Round on the field
- Noon – 9 p.m. – Pittsburgh Knights esports Gaming Zone, skills competition and talent scouting in the FedEx Great Hall
- 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Street Party with DJ Steve Maffei Jr.
- 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. – WLTJ Live on Site with host Monica
- 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Steely McBeam
- 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Steelers Experience Elements
- Jim Beam “Find Your Flavors” Experience
- Free Concerts featuring:
- 4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Squonk Opera
- 7 p.m. – Squonk Opera
- 7:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. – Tres Lads
- 9:15 p.m. – The Commonheart
Monday, Sept. 4: event runs from Noon - 9 p.m.
- Rides by Big Events and Games by Midgety Entertainment
- 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Steely McBeam
- 8 a.m. – Steelers 5k Run & Walk to benefit AJR Scholarship Fund and the Chuck Noll Foundation
- 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Steelers Pro Shop
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Hall of Honor Museum (Admission fee)
- Noon – 8 p.m. – Pittsburgh Knights esports Gaming Zone, skills competition and talent scouting in the FedEx Great Hall
- Noon – 9 p.m. – McDonald’s Spin to Win on Art Rooney Avenue
- Noon – Steelers Experience Elements
- Noon – 6 p.m. – K-Love on Site
- 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Steely McBeam
- 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Steelers Youth Football Mini Camp at Acrisure Stadium
- Jim Beam “Find Your Flavors” Experience
- Free Concerts:
- 1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. – Squonk Opera
- 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – The Jimmy Adler Band
- 4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. – Dan Bubien & The Delta Struts
- 5:15 p.m. – Squonk Opera
- 6:00 p.m. – Billy Price
