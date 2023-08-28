Local

Homicide investigation underway after male found with apparent gunshot wound in Pittsburgh home

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a male was found dead in his Lincoln-Lemington home from a gunshot wound.

Just after 9 a.m. on Saturday, officers arrived at a residence in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue for an unknown trouble call, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

They were met by two juvenile girls who said their father was upstairs bleeding and that he was not moving. Officers found a male sitting on the floor in the kitchen with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The investigation is ongoing.

