2 dead, 1 critically injured in Braddock shooting

Two males are dead and a third is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday night in Braddock.

At around 11 p.m., an Allegheny County Housing Authority officer was in the of Margaretta Street and Center Street when he heard multiple gunshots. He found two males who had been shot several times dead on Center Street, according to Allegheny County police.

A third male was located inside a residence with gunshot wounds to the chest and buttocks. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

