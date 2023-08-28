Earthquake felt in Pennsylvania, residents report

An earthquake struck just east of Cleveland, Ohio, in Madison on Sunday night and some residents in western Pennsylvania say they felt it.

The U.S. Geological Survey initially ranked the earthquake as a 4 but later downgraded it to a 3.6 magnitude, making it a “light” earthquake.

A resident of Natrona Heights told Channel 11 she felt the tremors last night around 11 p.m. She said it sounded as though someone fell down the stairs. Other viewers, from Mercer and Butler counties, also reported feeling the quake.

