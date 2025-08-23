21 taken to hospital after school bus crash with Aliquippa football players on board

ECONOMY BORO, Pa. — 21 people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a school bus crash in Beaver County.

Police, fire and EMS were called to Shaffer Road in Economy Borough around 10 a.m.

Our crew on scene has learned that Aliquippa Junior High football team students were on the bus.

Multiple injuries were reported and patients were taken to the hospital.

One was life flighted to Allegheny General, two were taken to UPMC Children’s and some parents took their student to Sewickley.

There were 25 students on the bus along with two coaches and a bus driver.

The Aliquippa Junior High Football team posted on Facebook asking people to take a moment to send a thought or prayer to the players and coaches that were travelling.

Sources tell Channel 11 that the team was on the way to Pine Richland for a game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

