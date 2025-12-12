$2M water main replacement projects planned in Crafton, Green Tree

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water crews will soon begin replacing water mains in Crafton and Green Tree.

Announced on Friday, the roughly $2 million projects will replace about a mile of aging water main, serving around 125 PAW customers.

Work in Crafton will take place on Locust Street, from Marion Street onward, and Taylor Street, between Broadhead Avenue and North Grandview Avenue.

Work in Green Tree will take placeon Sheldon Avenue, Ramey Drive and Carol Place, between 200 Sheldon Ave. and Rhodes Avenue.

Crews will work on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction.

Service transfers to the new main and street restoration are slated for spring 2026.

“We are continuously evaluating our system to prioritize infrastructure improvements that enable us to continue delivering the high-quality, reliable water service our customers deserve,” PAW project manager Eric Beringer said. “By replacing aging infrastructure in the South Hills of Allegheny County, we’re delivering on our commitment to keep life flowing for customers now and into the future.”

Customers may experience temporary service disruptions during construction, including water discoloration and low water pressure, PAW says. Issues will be addressed as soon as possible, and customers can also contact Pennsylvania American Water’s Customer Service Organization at 1-800-565-7292.

