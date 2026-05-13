Allegheny County Jail inmate dies in hospital after jail cell assault

PITTSBURGH — An inmate at the Allegheny County Jail has died after being assaulted on Wednesday.

Allegheny County police say multiple inmates entered the 44-year-old man’s cell and assaulted him at 12:48 p.m.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say everyone involved in the incident has been accounted for.

Allegheny County police are investigating, and Allegheny County Jail officials will conduct an internal review, as is standard practice.

The deceased inmate’s family ha been notified. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office will release his identify and cause and manner of death.

Channel 11 is actively working to learn more. Check back for updates on this developing story.

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