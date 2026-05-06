3 CitiParks farmers markets kick off for season in May

PITTSBURGH — Weekly farmers markets are about to start back up in Pittsburgh.

CitiParks hosts three weekly farmers markets from May to November, offering residents opportunities to shop for fresh, local foods in their own neighborhoods.

Per CitiParks, each market has a selection of farm-fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, breads and dairy from area growers and bakers. Some of the locations even have flowers, canned goods, handmade home and body products and hot prepared food.

The three markets open for the season on the following dates:

May 10: Squirrel Hill. Runs every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Beacon/Bartlett parking lo

May 27: Carrick. Runs every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1529 Brownsville Rd.

May 29: Northside. Runs every Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Allegheny Commons Park.

The Squirrel Hill market will have a special celebration for Mother’s Day on May 10.

Each market also have events and themes scheduled throughout the season. Additionally, the Northside Market will host a beer garden and musical entertainment on the last Friday of every month.

The former East End market at Liberty Green Park is now hosting independent vendors on Mondays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in a farmstand set up.

All of the markets accept SNAP benefits, debit and credit cards through the Fresh Access program from Just Harvest.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group