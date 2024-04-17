3 construction workers killed along Pennsylvania highway

An early morning crash along Interstate 83 in York County left three construction workers dead.

It happened around 3:25 a.m. Wednesday in Fairview Township, which is about eight miles from Harrisburg, NBC10 in Philadelphia reports.

A box truck collided with a construction vehicle in an active work zone, causing the truck to continue onto the shoulder, police said. When the box truck went onto the shoulder, it hit the workers.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene, NBC10 reports.

PennDOT said they worked for an agency contractor.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

