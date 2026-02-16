3 killed, including suspect, in shooting at a Rhode Island hockey rink

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Authorities said three people were killed, including the suspect, at a shooting at a Rhode Island hockey rink on Monday afternoon.

Pawtucket Chief Tina Goncalves told reporters that three other victims are hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities said they believe the shooting was a targeted attack stemming from a family dispute.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Police are responding to reports of multiple people hurt in a shooting at a Rhode Island ice rink where a youth hockey game was scheduled.

Little detail was immediately available about the shooting Monday afternoon at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, a few miles outside Providence.

Outside the arena, tearful families and high school hockey players still in uniform could be seen hugging before they boarded a bus to leave the area. Roads surrounding the arena were shut down as a heavy police presence remained and helicopters flew overhead.

Messages seeking comment were left for Pawtucket police and a spokesperson for the city’s mayor. An email message left for a spokesperson with a local hospital also was not immediately returned.

Pawtucket is nestled just north of Providence and right under the Massachusetts state border. A town of just under 80,000, Pawtucket had up until recently been known as the home to Hasbro’s headquarters, and Mr. Potato Head license plates are proudly featured on vehicles around the town.

