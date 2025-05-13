$3 million winning scratch-off ticket sold at Westmoreland County gas station

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold at a Westmoreland County gas station.

The $30 ticket, 3s a Charm, was sold at the Exxon at 900 Rostraver Road in Rostraver Township. That store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling it.

Pennsylvania Lottery said scratch-offs are distributed at random, meaning the lottery and its retailers do not know where the tickets will be sold.

