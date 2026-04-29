YouTube prankster charged with sneaking onto NFL Draft stage using fake credentials

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges after recording himself sneaking onto the stage during the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh using fake credentials.

The man, identified as Frederick Beyer, posted a nearly 20-minute video to YouTube showing how he created a counterfeit NFL Draft credential and bypassed security.

In the video, Beyer documents each step of the process, eventually making his way onto the draft stage.

At one point, he attempts to announce a pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers before his microphone is cut off and he is escorted away.

Channel 11 showed the video to people who attended the draft.

Many said they were shocked by what they saw.

“That’s strange and crazy to me that he was able to get through the NFL, all the police and everything to get up on the stage,” one attendee said.

Others said the situation raised serious safety concerns.

“It could’ve been a bomb. I think it was very, very dangerous,” another person said.

Several people questioned how security allowed the breach to happen and said it highlights the need for tighter protections at large events.

The NFL was responsible for security at the event.

Channel 11 reached out to the league for comment but has not heard back.

The mayor’s office said it is aware of the video and that the administration is looking into the situation.

Toward the end of the video, Beyer is seen interacting with two uniformed Pittsburgh police officers, who appear to take a photo with him.

Some viewers said they did not find the moment appropriate.

“They shouldn’t have been laughing. They should’ve been doing their job at all times,” one person said.

Beyer was issued a citation for criminal trespass.

In the video, he also claims he was given a lifetime ban from the NFL.

Channel 11 has reached out to the league to confirm that.

Pittsburgh Public Safety has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group