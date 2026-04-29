Man hit by tow truck after running in front of it behind Pittsburgh Giant Eagle, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man was rushed to the hospital after he was hit by a tow truck on Pittsburgh’s South Side on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Wharton Street behind the Giant Eagle just before 7 a.m.

Public Safety officials said preliminary information indicates that the man’s vehicle was being towed when he ran in front of the truck, tripped and fell into its path.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition with head and arm injuries.

The tow truck driver remained on scene.

Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.

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