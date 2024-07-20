Local

3 people killed in plane crash near Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

VIENNA, Ohio — Three people died in a plane crash near the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport on Friday evening.

NBC affiliate WFMJ reports the crash happened just after 7 p.m. at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

A fixed-wing, multi-engine aircraft crashed near one of the runways.

WFMJ reports the plane was trying to make an emergency landing due to a suspected mechanical failure.

The pilot and two passengers were on board at the time. All of them died in the crash.

The victims have not been identified.

