3 Pitt football players charged after riding dirt bikes recklessly through Oakland, police say

PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh police have filed charges against Cataurus “Blue” Hicks following an incident in Oakland last month. Court documents said Hicks and two others – Tyreek Robinson and Zion Ferguson – were riding dirt bikes recklessly, going through red lights, doing wheelies and almost hitting pedestrians on June 16.

Court documents said officers saw the three riding dirt bikes on the sidewalk of Fifth Avenue. Police in marked vehicles said they activated their lights and tried to stop them, but said they took off, almost hitting a pedestrian on Oakland Avenue. Court documents said one of the drivers, later identified as Hicks, almost hit a vehicle that was backing up and began driving against traffic.

The officers terminated the traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint, but soon after, they responded to a crash along Fifth Avenue. Police said Ferguson was speeding along the sidewalk when he collided with a City of Pittsburgh fire vehicle.

Police filed charges against Hicks on Monday, including felony fleeing and riot, after police accessed camera footage from a nearby apartment building.

The wide receiver caught 24 passes for 422 yards and got four touchdowns in 2025, according to Pitt’s website. Hicks is set to appear before a judge next month.

Police charged Ferguson and Robinson within days of the incident. Both are listed on the 2026 Pitt Football roster. Since the incident, they had some of their charges dropped. A felony charge of fleeing from officers remains for both.

While some Pitt football fans told Channel 11 they don’t believe the players should be punished, others believe it should be up to the coaching staff.

“We need them. They should be allowed to play football this season,” said Zeke, a Pitt fan. “I believe they were just having fun, but also, sometimes, you gotta calm it down.”

“It’s just young people having fun. It is a crowded area though – it’s not the best area to be riding around,” said Clayton, another Pitt fan.

Another fan, who didn’t want to be identified, told Channel 11, “I think, you know, based on endangerment, there should be some disciplinary measurement, so I don’t know, suspension for a few games or something like that, but it’s up to the coaching staff.”

A University of Pittsburgh spokesperson sent Channel 11 a statement:

“We are reviewing the information involving student athletes on our football team but decline to comment further at this time.”

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