PITTSBURGH — Designers share first inside look at Pittsburgh’s newest music venue.

Citizens Live at the Wylie is being built in the Hill District, near PPG Paints Arena.

The three-floor venue holds 4,500, with a stage that is set to adjust based on the performance.

The venue is designed to honor the cultural history of the Hill District, including a wall dedicated to the famed photographer Teenie Harris and a “mirrored piano” inspired by the Crawford Grill.

“Really see how it was thriving and how vibrant it was. So a lot of that we really wanted to capture here, we want to pay homage to that with this building, but we also want to set the stage for new artists to come in, new fans to come in and continue building on that legacy,” Live Nation Design Manager Sara Silvesti said.

The venue is set to open this fall with several shows already scheduled.

The first show will be on Oct. 1.

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