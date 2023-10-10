3 Pittsburgh firms make Newsweek’s ‘Most Loved Workplaces in America’ list

PITTSBURGH — Three companies based in the Pittsburgh area have ranked among Newsweek’s “Most Loved Workplaces” list for 2023.

It’s a distinction Newsweek has awarded for the third time now to 100 companies across the U.S. following research conducted by BPI, a partner of Newsweek’s used for this annual ranking.

Coming in at spot No. 16 is Ansys Inc., a Canonsburg-based software firm that has received many accolades over the years for its workplace environment.

Ranked at No. 70 is The Kraft Heinz Co., which is co-headquartered in Chicago and Pittsburgh.

Ranked at spot No. 83, United States Steel Corp. is the only other Pittsburgh-area firm to make the list.

