Father describes terrifying phone call from daughter during mass shooting at Indiana County party

INDIANA, Pa. — The doors are shut, and all is quiet at the Chevy Chase Center in Indiana County after a violent weekend off IUP’s campus, but the impact of these events are still hitting students across the region.

“I did not ever expect to get a phone call saying, ‘A deceased person’s blood is in my shoe, there are people shooting, I don’t know what to do,’” a father told Channel 11.

It was a terrifying phone call for this father from his daughter Saturday night.

“They were trying to get everyone to be quiet, so they turned the music off and she said she started hearing what she thought was part of the music but was then clearly gunshots. Her friend thankfully threw her to the ground and covered her up.”

As those bullets rang out, his daughter stayed on the ground and he said she was nearly trampled as dozens of people flew to the exits to escape the bullets. He said when silence fell, she ran -- one of her friends even jumping out a window.

“It’s scary, man. It’s scary that you as a parent, you are hoping your kids are safe, you assume they will make good decisions,” the father said.

He told Channel 11 his daughter felt safe initially going to this off-campus homecoming party since the tickets were sold online by 10K Entertainment, never thinking it would end with nine shot and Jamar Herriot Jr. dying from his injuries.

Now his focus is turning to getting his daughter the help she needs and the hope that police will close the case.

“I feel for the victim who died and the people who were shot because their parents had a much worse phone call than myself and I am grateful beyond words for my daughter’s safety.”

At this time, state police have not released anymore information on potential gunmen except they believe there is more than one.

If you do know any information, there is a $15,000 reward for an arrest.

