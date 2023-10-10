8 Pennsylvania Powerball players win between $50-150,000 in latest Powerball drawing

PITTSBURGH — Once again, no one came home with the growing Powerball jackpot after Monday’s drawing — but that doesn’t mean Pennsylvania lottery players didn’t win anything.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, eight players still won substantial prizes.

Four players matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, winning $50,000 each.

Another four players matched four of the five white balls, the Powerball and purchased Power Play, winning $150,000 each.

The numbers selected in Monday’s drawing were 16-34-46-55-67 and the red Powerball was 14. The multiplier was 3X.

In 35 consecutive drawings, no one has won the Powerball jackpot. Wednesday’s estimated jackpot will be $1.73 billion — the second-highest grand prize in the game’s history.

