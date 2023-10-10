1 shot in Ross Township following fight involving teens

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ross Township police tell Channel 11 that a fight among kids led to a shooting overnight.

Police say they responded to a fight on 6th Street just after midnight, and five teen boys fled when they arrived. They say one person was shot in the leg before they responded to the area. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Channel 11 was the only station there as police investigated at multiple scenes. Lori Houy was the first reporter with exclusive details — and is live with updates through 7 a.m.

During the investigation, police from several different departments responded to several neighborhoods over several hours with flashlights and guns drawn. They eventually located the five teens involved.

A Channel 11 crew saw one person in the back of a police car on Evergreen Road and a man brought to the Ross Township Police Department. Police say all five teens were taken into custody.

Channel 11 is still working to learn if any charges will be filed.

