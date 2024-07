PITTSBURGH — Three people were taken to a local hospital after a crash inside the inbound Liberty Tunnel on Thursday evening.

The three-vehicle crash happened just before 6:45 p.m.

Two of the victims had minor injuries and the third had “moderate” injuries, according to Pittsburgh police.

All lanes are open to traffic.

