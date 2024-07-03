Man charged in more than decade old Fayette County cold case murder

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Charges have been filed in a nearly 13-year-old cold case in Fayette County.

A letter from Fayette County District Attorney Michael Aubele says Frank Timothy Campbell, 37, of Merrittstown, has been charged in the 2011 murder of Leon Mickens.

Mickens was shot in the head in Masontown on Aug. 15, 2011, the night before his 36th birthday.

>>> Masontown Man Shot, Killed Night Before 36th Birthday

At the time of the crime, Aubele says police spoke with witnesses, gathered evidence and even identified a person of interest, but charges were not filed. Leon’s cousin told Channel 11 four years after the crime that she was worried his killed would go scot-free.

>>> Family continues to seek justice for Fayette Co. man shot, killed

Aubele says when he took office in January, he promised the Mickens family that his office would do their best to secure justice for Leon.

The charges against Campbell come after a new lieutenant took over the cold case investigation and authorities were able to locate witnesses and evidence, Aubele said. Reportedly police have statements, photographs, and circumstantial items that have “long supported” the charges, but now they have DNA evidence that places Campbell at the scene of the crime.

Online court records show Campbell is facing several charges, including criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group