Man charged with killing, dismembering missing 14-year-old in Mercer County, police say

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges in connection to human remains found in a Mercer County lake at the end of June.

In a news release, Pennsylvania State Police says dismembered human remains were found partially in the water of Shenango Lake on June 25. More dismembered remains were found in Shenango Lake and “various” remote locations over the next week, and the coroner determined they all belonged to the same person.

PSP says the victim is a 14-year-old, Paul Likens Jr. He was reported missing from Sharon on June 25.

PSP says a forensic pathologist determined Paul was dismembered by “some type of cutting instrument.” The Mercer County Coroner’s Office ruled his cause of death as sharp force trauma to the head and the manner of death as homicide.

The last known contact with Paul was on June 22, according to PSP. While looking into phone records, social media records and surveillance video, police learned the teen walked to Budd Street Public Park and Canoe Launch on June 23 around 3 a.m. He appeared to be on the phone and waiting to meet someone.

Police also used video footage during the time Paul was at the launch area to develop a suspect vehicle, which they say returned to Riverwalk Apartments. Court documents clarify police tracked a vehicle that enters and exits the canoe launch around the last time Paul’s phone pinged with area cell towers.

Riverwalk Apartment video showed a man, identified as DaShawn Watkins, 29, leaving and returning to his apartment in a way that police say is consistent with the suspect vehicle movement. When the man returns, he is struggling to carry a duffle bag. The video also showed Watkins leave his apartment several times on June 24 carrying “multiple bags and garbage bags.”

PSP says preliminary tests were positive for blood in Watkin’s apartment, including under the bathroom floor lining.

According to court documents, Watkins says he met up with someone he met on a dating app the night Paul was killed, but didn’t think he stopped at the canoe launch area and said the person he met with didn’t come back to his apartment. He claimed the bag he was carrying was luggage from a vacation that he had left in his car.

Watkins is facing several charges, including murder in the first degree and abuse of a corpse. He’s being held in the Mercer County Jail without bail.

