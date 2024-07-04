Local

Man shot, drives to Pittsburgh medic station with 5-year-old in car

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Shooting Officers were called to Estella Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for an 11-round ShotSpotter alert.

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — One person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday night in Mount Washington.

Officers were called to Estella Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. for an 11-round ShotSpotter alert. A short time later, a man who had a gunshot wound to his upper back drove himself to the Pittsburgh EMS Medic 8 station off Proctor Way.

The vehicle the man was driving had been shot up. A 5-year-old girl was in the backseat. She was unharmed and returned to the care of her family.

The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Several other vehicles on Estella Avenue also sustained bullet damage.

A dark-colored Dodge Durango with PA plates MBR-9566 was seen fleeing the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call police headquarters at 412-323-7800.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man charged with killing, dismembering missing 14-year-old in Mercer County
  • Multiple people injured in Homestead crash
  • Man charged in more than decade old Fayette County cold case murder
  • VIDEO: City leaders gearing up for Pittsburgh’s July 4th fireworks show
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read