3 teens taken into custody after stolen pickup truck found in Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three teenagers were taken into custody after they were found in a stolen vehicle in Shaler Township early Friday, police said.

Shaler police said they were alerted by Franklin Park Police around 1:34 a.m. of a stolen pickup truck heading down Route 8 near Spencer Lane. Officers spotted the truck driving down Route 8 and then turning onto Burchfield Road.

Shaler officers and other surrounding agencies began searching for the vehicle. One officer spotted it near the intersection of Willruth and Jo Alyce drives.

Police said there were four people inside the truck, all dressed in black. One of them, who is believed to be a teenage boy, ran from the vehicle. The three others inside, a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old Jameea Matthews, of Pittsburgh’s South Side, were all taken into custody.

Officers continued to search the neighborhood with a police K-9 and drone, but were unable to find the boy who had fled.

Shaler Township Police said they believe the group of teens was in the area to break into cars.

Earlier this week, the department told Channel 11 that they believe a recent uptick in car break-ins in is originating from outside the township. They found that juveniles will get dropped off in stolen vehicles and walk from street to street.

Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors and remove valuables, especially guns.

