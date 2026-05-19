Boy, 3, dead after being hit by vehicle in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A three-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police and medics were called to the 700 block of Anaheim Street in Upper Hill at 7:26 p.m. on Monday.

Pittsburgh Police said the child ran into the street, mid-block and was hit by a vehicle. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with officers, police say. Police added that there is no sign that the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash

The incident is still under investigation.

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