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Corrections officer placed on leave as investigation into murder at Allegheny County Jail continues

By WPXI.com News Staff
Corrections officer placed on leave as investigation into murder at Allegheny County Jail continues A corrections officer from the Allegheny County Jail is on leave after a deadly stabbing.
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A corrections officer from the Allegheny County Jail is on leave after a deadly stabbing.

11 Investigates sources say that a worker was placed on unpaid leave as the investigation continues.

This development comes just days after a homicide suspect was killed in jail.

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Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for the response from that officer’s attorney and the latest on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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