Corrections officer placed on leave as investigation into murder at Allegheny County Jail continues

PITTSBURGH — A corrections officer from the Allegheny County Jail is on leave after a deadly stabbing.

11 Investigates sources say that a worker was placed on unpaid leave as the investigation continues.

This development comes just days after a homicide suspect was killed in jail.

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Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for the response from that officer’s attorney and the latest on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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