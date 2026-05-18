Corrections officer placed on leave as investigation into murder at Allegheny County Jail continues

PITTSBURGH — A corrections officer from the Allegheny County Jail is on leave after a deadly stabbing.
11 Investigates sources say that a worker was placed on unpaid leave as the investigation continues.
This development comes just days after a homicide suspect was killed in jail.
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Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for the response from that officer’s attorney and the latest on the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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