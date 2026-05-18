Man trapped on scaffolding in Pittsburgh, rescue operation underway

PITTSBURGH — An operation is underway to rescue a man who is trapped on scaffolding in Pittsburgh.
Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Greenfield Avenue in Greenfield at 4:02 p.m. on Monday.
The building adjacent to the rescue appears to be smoking.
Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the latest updates on this developing story.
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