Man trapped on scaffolding in Pittsburgh, rescue operation underway

PITTSBURGH — An operation is underway to rescue a man who is trapped on scaffolding in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Greenfield Avenue in Greenfield at 4:02 p.m. on Monday.

The building adjacent to the rescue appears to be smoking.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the latest updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group