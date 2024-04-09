33rd Annual Pittsburgh Irish Festival returns to Carrie Blast Furnaces

The 33rd Annual Pittsburgh Irish Festival will be held Sept. 6-8 at Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark.

“We could not be more excited to present this year’s Pittsburgh Irish Festival entertainment line-up,” said Pittsburgh Irish Festival Executive Director Mairin Petrone in a news release. “The line-up features new bands, phenomenal solo performers, well-known favorites, Grammy winners and nominees, local Irish dance groups, Riverdance’s first black dancer, a TikTok famous bagpiper, and more on four stages for non-stop fun and enjoyment.”

Returning this year will be a stage where visitors can watch professional and amateur bakers and chefs demonstrate cooking and baking techniques.

Acts include Gaelic Storm, The Screaming Orphans, The Drowsy Lads, Morgan Bullock, Eileen Ivers and The Brigideens, Ally the Piper, Reverie Road, Bastard Bearded Irishman, Colm & Laura Keegan, The Low Kings, Donnie Irish, and Shane Cook & The Woodchippers.

Tickets are available now and at their lowest prices until May 1.

Click here for more information, including the full festival line-up.

