4moms acquired by global baby product producer

PITTSBURGH — UPPAbaby, a global baby products company, has closed on an asset purchase agreement with the parent company of 4moms, a local robotics company specializing in products for infants.

4moms was founded in 2005 by Henry Thorne and Robert Daley. The company’s initial product was a folding stroller. It then received larger recognition for a robotic baby rocker, which has sold millions of units.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. In 2019, 4moms considered two acquisitions, which were reportedly both approximate offers of $70 million, but declined to do so, with the company reportedly looking to sell for between $120 and $160 million.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

