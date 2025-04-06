Man shot in East Pittsburgh

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A man was shot in East Pittsburgh Saturday night.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 100 block of Prospect Drive at 7:44 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the shoulder.

The man was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be left anonymously.

