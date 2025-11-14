5 men, including 3 PA residents, accused of defrauding $2 million from nonprofit

Five residents of Pennsylvania and Ohio have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for defrauding a nonprofit medical organization.

The 17-count indictment claims Drew Pierce, 55, of West Middlesex; Mark Marriott, 56, of Sharpsville; John Laeng, 70, of West Middlesex; and John O’Brien, 60; and Christopher O’Brien, 58, both of Ohio, combined to defraud Primary Health Network of more than $2 million through a series of schemes from 2011 to 2019, according to the Department of Justice.

Charges include conspiracy to commit mail/wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and mail fraud. Not every defendant is charged with participating in each of the schemes to defraud.

