Seafood and steak restaurant closes in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A long-time Downtown Pittsburgh restaurant has closed its doors.

Per a statement from Landry’s COO Shah Ghani, upscale steak and seafood and restaurant McCormick & Schmick’s closed its restaurant within Piatt Place on Fifth Avenue.

“We are incredibly grateful to our loyal guests and dedicated team members for allowing us to be part of so many celebrations, traditions, and memorable moments over the years,” Ghani’s statement said.

Employees are being transitioned to nearby sister locations, including Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Grand Concourse and Mitchell’s Fish Market.

The McCormick & Schmick’s location in SouthSide Works closed in 2021.

The only remaining location in Pennsylvania is in Philadelphia.

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