5 Pitt players named to All-ACC Football Team

PITTSBURGH — Five Pitt players were named to the 2024 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Football Team this season.

Desmond Reid was a first-team selection at two positions: all-purpose back and return specialist. Linebacker Kyle Louis was also a first-team pick; his 150 voting points were the highest of any linebacker on the All-ACC team and 18 more than the second-highest vote getter.

Safety Donovan McMillon was named second team All-ACC, while linebacker Rasheem Biles and placekicker Ben Sauls were third-team honorees.

Panthers receiving All-ACC Honorable Mention recognition were Reid (at running back), tight end Gavin Bartholomew, defensive tackle Nick James and wide receiver Konata Mumpfield.

