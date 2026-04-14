$5K reward offered for info on 1974 cold case murder of 14-year-old boy in Fayette County

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps investigators solve a 1974 homicide case out of Fayette County.

On May 2, 1974, state police were called to Dunbar Township for a missing teen.

Police said John David Watson, 14, had left his home that evening and biked to a motel to buy cigarettes for his mother, but never made it back home.

The next morning, his body was found on a neighbor’s property, with a bullet in the back of his head.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call PSP Uniontown Station at 724-439-7111 or PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477 or online here.

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