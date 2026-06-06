LOCAL OUTAGES: More than 57K customers without power amid severe storms in Pittsbugh region

Thousands of customers are without power as severe storms roll through the Pittsburgh region.

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West Penn Power reported more than 57,000 power outages in the Western Pennsylvania area as of 4:24 p.m. Of those outages, more than 23,000 are in Fayette County, and another 17,000 are in Washington County

Click here to view FirstEnergy’s outage map.

Duquesne Light Co. reported 838 outages as of 3:45 p.m.

Click here to see Duquesne Light’s outage map.

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